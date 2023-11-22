HedgeTrade Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.54 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $42.54 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

