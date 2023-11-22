Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $37.58. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 94,850 shares.

Specifically, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

