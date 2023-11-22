Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.38. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 2,921,592 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.