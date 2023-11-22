Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.72, but opened at $20.97. Guess? shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 944,442 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

