Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $167.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.