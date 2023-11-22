Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $98.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.