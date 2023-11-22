PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $186,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,403. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

