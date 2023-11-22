PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 728 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $198,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,044 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $138.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

