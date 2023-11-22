PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $162,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 325,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

