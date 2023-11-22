PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,287 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.56% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $183,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.