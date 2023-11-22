Morgan Stanley Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $603.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $603.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.74.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.