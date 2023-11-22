PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $151.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $151,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,090. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
