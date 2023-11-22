NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.74.

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.20. 16,960,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,090,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.27. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

