PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $134.52 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $134,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

PWR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,390. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

