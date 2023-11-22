American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.51% of American Water Works worth $140,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 355,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Water Works by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 669,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. 42,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,946. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.