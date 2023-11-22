Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Ameriprise Financial worth $144,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.33 and its 200 day moving average is $328.98. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

