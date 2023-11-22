PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 77,620 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $194,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

