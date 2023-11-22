8,978 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $49,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.43 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

