Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,303 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.