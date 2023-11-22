Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $631,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $986.22. 7,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $933.33 and its 200-day moving average is $935.55. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

