Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $6,922,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $788.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $741.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.