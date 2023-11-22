Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 147.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BXMT opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

