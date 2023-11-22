Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE CARR opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

