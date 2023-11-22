PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $229.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $229,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.15. 26,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

