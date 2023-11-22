Northern Trust Corp Sells 238,501 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $665,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.43. 89,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,663. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $274.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

