PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,664 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $241,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,316 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 115,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 2,476,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,011,496. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

