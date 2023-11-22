Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $590,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.85. 39,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,035. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

