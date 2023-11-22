Northern Trust Corp Has $642.05 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,418,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $642,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 468,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $275.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,310. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.