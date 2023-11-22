Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $208,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. 133,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

