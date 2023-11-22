Davis R M Inc. Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,244.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,911.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6,028.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,361.87 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,777,513. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.