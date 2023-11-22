Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $466.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.53. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.