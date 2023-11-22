Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,376 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $794,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $225.53. 60,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
