The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Progressive worth $770,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.35. 66,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $162.85. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

