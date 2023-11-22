Northern Trust Corp Has $715.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,936,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $715,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.88. 37,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day moving average is $239.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

