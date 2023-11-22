The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692,846 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Southern worth $742,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

NYSE SO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 180,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

