ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.