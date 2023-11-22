Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.71 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after purchasing an additional 132,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,646,000 after buying an additional 197,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after buying an additional 172,891 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.