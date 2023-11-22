King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

