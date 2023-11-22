Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,859 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

