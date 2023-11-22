CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

