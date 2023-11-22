Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.62 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

