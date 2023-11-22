ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.23.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

