ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

