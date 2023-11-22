Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

CERE opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 876,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at $246,231,121.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,443. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

