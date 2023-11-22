Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 507,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 379,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $75,375.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $75,375.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,918 in the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

