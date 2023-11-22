Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,342 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

