Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

