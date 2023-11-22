King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.62 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

