Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Shares of NUE opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

