Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after buying an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,678 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

